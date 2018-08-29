Rosen (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Although he's been able to throw on two different days after hitting a teammate's helmet with his hand last Monday, Aug. 20, Rosen will be held out in the Cardinals' exhibition finale, likely as a precaution. No matter, he'll back up Sam Bradford to begin the regular season, so it remains to be seen when he'll get his next in-game reps.

