Cardinals' Josh Rosen: Will be sidelined Thursday
Rosen (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
Although he's been able to throw on two different days after hitting a teammate's helmet with his hand last Monday, Aug. 20, Rosen will be held out in the Cardinals' exhibition finale, likely as a precaution. No matter, he'll back up Sam Bradford to begin the regular season, so it remains to be seen when he'll get his next in-game reps.
