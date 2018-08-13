Rosen is expected to work with the first-team offense during Friday's preseason game in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Rosen didn't show much in his pro debut Saturday, completing six of 13 passes for 41 yards. Frequently, he was running for his life due to poor blocking, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares with the first-team offensive line and potentially some of the Cardinals' top-line skill-position players. Still, though, Rosen is all but embedded as the clear backup to starter Sam Bradford, who is slated to play more than one series Friday.