Cardinals' Josh Shaw: Dealing with shoulder injury
Shaw could miss up to two weeks with a shoulder injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Shaw signed a one-year deal with Arizona in mid-March and projects to serve in a depth role when healthy, as his versatility gives him the ability to play both safety and cornerback. Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford will likely compete for Shaw's missed reps in practice.
