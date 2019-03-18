Shaw signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Shaw, who possesses the versatility to take snaps at both cornerback and safety, projects to serve a depth role with the Cardinals in 2019. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with the Chiefs and four games with the Buccaneers last season, totaling 12 tackles.

