Sweat (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Sweat was considered questionable to play after missing the team's first two practices of the week before logging a limited session Friday due to ankle and knee injuries, but he's now going to give it a go in Week 18. The defensive end has produced 28 total tackles (19 solo), including 11.0 sacks, while also adding four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed over 16 contests so far in his first campaign with Arizona.

