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Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Back for mandatory minicamp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sweat was present for the Cardinals' mandatory minicamp Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sweat chose not to participate in Arizona's voluntary OTAs, but he's now returned for mandatory minicamp. The veteran edge rusher impressed during his first season with the Cardinals, appearing in all 17 games and posting 30 total tackles, including a career-high 12.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's top pass rushers ahead of the 2026 season.

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