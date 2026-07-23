Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Beginning camp on PUP list

Sweat (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sweat was a healthy participant in the mandatory part of the Cardinals' offseason activities. The premier pass rusher has seemingly picked up an injury between June's program and training camp. Sweat logged 12.0 sacks for the team during the 2025 campaign, a career high good for eighth in the entire league. If the 29-year-old has sustained a significant injury, it could impact opening day participation and production for the Cardinals' defensive line.