default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sweat (eye) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sweat briefly left this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to an eye injury, but he was cleared to return and finished with two tackles (one solo) during the overtime loss. The veteran pass rusher will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of this Sunday's road contest against the Buccaneers.

More News