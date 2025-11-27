Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Dealing with eye injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat (eye) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Sweat briefly left this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to an eye injury, but he was cleared to return and finished with two tackles (one solo) during the overtime loss. The veteran pass rusher will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of this Sunday's road contest against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Takes down QB in Week 10 loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Secures two sacks in loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Gets to QB in Week 4 loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Records one tackle in victory•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Gets new deal in desert•
-
Eagles' Josh Sweat: Totals eight sacks in 2024•