Cardinals' Josh Sweat: DNP to open Week 18 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat (ankle/knee) did not practice Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Sweat did not practice during Week 17 prep due to ankle and knee injuries but was still cleared to play against the Bengals, when he logged one tackle while playing 24 defensive snaps. He's opened Week 18 prep with a DNP but may need to practice in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams. If Sweat ends up sitting out, then Dante Stills and Jordan Burch would be poised to see more snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Good to go Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Questionable despite no practice•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Exits with ankle injury Week 16•