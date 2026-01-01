Sweat (ankle/knee) did not practice Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sweat did not practice during Week 17 prep due to ankle and knee injuries but was still cleared to play against the Bengals, when he logged one tackle while playing 24 defensive snaps. He's opened Week 18 prep with a DNP but may need to practice in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams. If Sweat ends up sitting out, then Dante Stills and Jordan Burch would be poised to see more snaps at defensive end.