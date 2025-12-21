default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sweat (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sweat was hurt early in the first quarter and left the field with trainers. He's since been deemed questionable to return. Sweat has been a central part of the Cardinals' pass rush with 11.0 sacks on the season, which has tied his career-high mark.

More News