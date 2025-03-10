Sweat is in line to sign a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sweat cashes out on the open market following an impressive 2024 campaign with the Eagles, one capped by his 2.5-sack performance during the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs. He's now totaled 6.0 or more sacks in five consecutive seasons and will provide a much needed boost to Arizona's defensive front. The 8.0 sacks Sweat notched during the 2024 regular season would've led the Cardinals defense, in which Zaven Collins finished No. 1 with just 5.0 sacks.