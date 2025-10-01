Sweat notched two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks.

Sweat brought down Sam Darnold on the first offensive play of the second half, which led to a Darnold fumble. However, Seattle was able to recover and ultimately ended the drive with a field goal. Through four games this season, Sweat has posted 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as he's been a disruptive force in the backfield.