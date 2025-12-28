Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Good to go Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat (ankle/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Sweat was held out of practice all week due to ankle and knee injuries, and despite the lack of Week 17 reps, the veteran defensive end has been given the green light to play Sunday. He has tied a career high with 11.0 sacks through 15 regular-season games, and he has two more opportunities to set a new career best.
