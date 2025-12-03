Sweat recorded four tackles (three solo) including 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay.

Sweat's second sack of the afternoon Sunday came at the end of the first quarter, when he slapped down the hands of veteran guard Dan Feeney on his way to Baker Mayfield on third down, forcing a Tampa Bay punt. He's now tied for fourth in the league in sacks (11.0) going into a Week 14 tilt versus the Rams.