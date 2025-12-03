Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Hits double digits in sacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat recorded four tackles (three solo) including 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay.
Sweat's second sack of the afternoon Sunday came at the end of the first quarter, when he slapped down the hands of veteran guard Dan Feeney on his way to Baker Mayfield on third down, forcing a Tampa Bay punt. He's now tied for fourth in the league in sacks (11.0) going into a Week 14 tilt versus the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Dealing with eye injury•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Takes down QB in Week 10 loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Secures two sacks in loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Gets to QB in Week 4 loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Records one tackle in victory•