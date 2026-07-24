Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Knee injury not considered serious

Sweat (knee), who was placed on the PUP list Thursday, isn't dealing with a serious injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sweat's placement on the physically unable to perform list was a surprise given his participation in mandatory OTAs in early June, but coach Mike LaFleur described the transaction, along with the PUP placement of left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., as "really just maintenance." LaFleur also said that Sweat is "fired up" to be at training camp and is "in great spirits and feeling good." It sounds like Sweat should be a full-go by the beginning of the regular season, and he'll look to build upon the career-high 12.0 sacks he recorded across 17 games last year.