Cardinals' Josh Sweat: New career high in sacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat recorded 30 tackles, including 12.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass defenses (no interceptions) and one fumble recovery in 17 regular-season games in 2025.
After totaling 43.0 sacks in 104 regular-season contests to begin his career with the Eagles, Sweat parlayed his first chance at unrestricted free agency last March into a four-year, $76.4 million contract. The 28-year-old responded with a career-high sack tally, which tied for eighth most in the NFL along with the Texans' Will Anderson and Rams' Byron Young. Despite his success as a pass rusher, Sweat otherwise was lacking in counting stats, which dampened his IDP relevance.
