Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Not likely to be traded

The Cardinals do not intend to trade Sweat (knee), Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Rumors about Sweat's potential departure from the team were swiftly shut down by general manager Monti Ossenfort on Monday. Between the star defensive end's minor knee injury and the Cardinals' projected standing in the NFC West for 2026, many thought Sweat would be a prime trade candidate as the team tries to recoup some capital and build for the future. However, Ossenfort's comments cast doubt on that possibility, and it therefore appears the star pass rusher is set to play out the 2026 season in Arizona.