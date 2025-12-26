Sweat (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Sweat was held out of practice all week due to ankle and knee injuries, but the Cardinals are still giving the veteran pass rusher a chance to play Week 17. His status may not be officially known until the Cardinals announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Sweat doesn't play, then Dante Stills and Jordan Burch would be in line for more snaps on the defensive line.