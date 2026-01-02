Sweat (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Rams on Sunday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Sweat missed the first two practices of Week 18 prep due to ankle and knee injuries, but he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's regular-season finale after logging a limited practice Friday. He was able to play through the injuries against the Bengals in Week 17, though he was limited to just 24 defensive snaps. If Sweat doesn't play or operates under a snap count, then Dante Stills and Jordan Burch would be in line for more snaps on the Cardinals' defensive line.