Sweat recorded just one tackle (one solo) and one QB hit in Arizona's 20-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Sweat signed a massive four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals back in March after he had a big Super Bowl performance with the Eagles, nothing 2.5 sacks against the Chiefs. The Cardinals are banking on Sweat keying their pass rush in 2025. He'll look to get going in Week 2 against Bryce Young and the Panthers.