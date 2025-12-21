default-cbs-image
Sweat (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sweat left early in the first quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was cleared to return in the second frame after being evaluated by medical staff. Jordan Burch and Dante Stills will revert to rotational roles on the defensive line now that Sweat is back in the game.

