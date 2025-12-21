Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Sweat briefly returned to the game after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half but is now officially done for the day. In his absence, Jordan Burch and Dante Stills should see increased playing time during the remainder of the matchup.
