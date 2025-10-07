Sweat recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

Sweat extended his sack streak to four games in a row Sunday, getting to Cam Ward twice in the second quarter. The 28-year-old has now compiled 12 total tackles (nine solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also notching two forced fumbles and a pass defensed over five games this year.