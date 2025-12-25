Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Sits out Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat (ankle) didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Sweat is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered during the Week 14 loss versus the Rams. Jordan Burch and Darius Robinson would see an uptick in playing time Sunday versus the Bengals if Sweat ends up being unable to play.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Exits with ankle injury Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Hits double digits in sacks•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Dealing with eye injury•