Sweat (ankle) didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Sweat is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered during the Week 14 loss versus the Rams. Jordan Burch and Darius Robinson would see an uptick in playing time Sunday versus the Bengals if Sweat ends up being unable to play.

