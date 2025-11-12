Sweat recorded one tackle (which was a full sack), one forced fumble and one recovered fumble in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

All of Sweat's statistical output came on one play in the third quarter when he sacked Sam Darnold, forcing the QB to fumble in Seattle territory. Sweat recovered the ball himself, but the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs on their subsequent drive. Sweat is up to 8.0 sacks through nine contests, matching the total he recorded over 16 games last year.