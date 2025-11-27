Cardinals' Josh Sweat: Upgrades to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweat (eye) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Sweat missed Wednesday's practice with an eye injury, one he sustained and played through in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. The upgrade to full participation means the starting defensive end is likely good to go for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
