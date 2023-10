Woods (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Woods logged limited workloads in consecutive days to close out the week after seemingly picking up an ankle injury at practice. His status for Week 6 will depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff.Krys Barnes and Owen Pappoe would be candidates to replace him at weakside linebacker if he is ultimately unable to go.