Woods (back) has been deemed active ahead of Sunday's game in Seattle.
Woods was considered questionable to play Week 7 after he was limited with a back injury during practice Friday. While the nature of this issue was never revealed, the 27-year-old will ultimately be available to play against the Seahawks. Woods has tallied 11 tackles while playing 97 combined defensive snaps over the last two games.
