Woods was limited in practice Friday due to a back injury, and he's been deemed questionable for Sunday's Week 7 game in Seattle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Woods logged a full practice session both Wednesday and Thursday, so the back issue appears to be new. The veteran linebacker logged a season-high six tackles last week against the Rams in his second contest following a three-week absence due to an ankle injury. If Woods missed Week 7, Krys Barnes and/or Ezekiel Turner could see increased snaps.