Woods (ankle) has been listed as out ahead of Sunday's game against San Francisco, Darren Urban of Arizona's official site reports.

Woods will miss his third consecutive week as he continues to rehab from the ankle injury he suffered during the Cardinals' Week 1 loss to the Commanders. Krys Barnes (finger) is listed as questionable, and if he's able to play this coming Sunday, he'll likely be Woods' replacement at linebacker. Owen Pappoe is listed as Arizona's third-string weakside linebacker, and he'd likely fill in if Barnes is also ruled out.