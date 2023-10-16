Dobbs completed 21 of 41 passes for 235 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed seven times for 47 yards in the Cardinals' 26-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

After completing at least 67.7 percent of his passes in each of the first five games of the season, Dobbs struggled with accuracy for the second straight game following his season-low 46.9 percent completion rate in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he saw his multi-touchdown streak snapped at two games. Dobbs did complete passes to eight different players and paced the Cardinals on the ground with his fourth tally of more than 40 rushing yards in the last five games. The journeyman signal-caller does draw a more palatable matchup in a Week 7 road divisional clash versus the Seahawks.