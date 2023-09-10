Dobbs has taken the snaps with the first-team offense during warmups, signaling that he'll serve as the Cardinals' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Though first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon never officially named a starting quarterback, multiple reports over the past few days had already pointed in the direction of Dobbs getting the nod over rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune. Dobbs will be making just the third start of his seven-year career Sunday, after the first two game late last season with the Titans. In his sparse NFL action to date, Dobbs has completed 50 of 85 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 14 carries for 75 yards in eight games. The Cardinals will likely lean heavily on the James Conner-led ground attack for as long as Sunday's game remains competitive, which may render Dobbs as little more than a low-end fantasy option even in leagues that start two quarterbacks.