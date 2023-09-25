Dobbs completed 17 of 21 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Cowboys. He added 55 rushing yards on six carries.
Facing a Dallas defense that had dominated the opposition through its first two games, Dobbs rarely seemed rattled as he led Arizona to three touchdowns and three field goals, including a two-yard TD toss to Marquise Brown in the fourth quarter that all but sealed the victory. Dobbs has looked good so far in his first extended stretch as a starting QB, but he faces a daunting task in Week 4 on the road against the 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs: Strong showing in loss to Giants•
-
Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs: Gets another start•
-
Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs: Quiet Cardinals debut•
-
Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs: Confirmed as starter•
-
Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs: Week 1 job wide open•