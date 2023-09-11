Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that Dobbs will remain Arizona's starting QB on Sunday versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the team's season-opening 20-16 loss to the Commanders, Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards without a TD or pick, while carrying three times for minus-three yards and recording three fumbles (two lost). Dobbs will look to pick up the pace this weekend against a Giants team that dropped a 40-0 decision to the Cowboys on Sunday night, but he still profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup play while filling in for Arizona's injured franchise QB Kyler Murray (knee), who is currently on the PUP list.