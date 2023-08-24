The Browns are slated to trade Dobbs to the Cardinals along with a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2024 fifth-rounder, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As a result, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kellen Mond, who Cabot reports was pulled back off of waivers by the Browns, are in line to back up Deshaun Watson. With the Cardinals, Dobbs provides his new team with another potential starting QB option in the event that Kyler Murray (knee) misses time early on this season.