Dobbs completed 15 of 32 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

He also gained one yard on three carries and lost a fumble. The two TDs both came in the second quarter and gave the Cardinals a 14-10 lead, but Dobbs then threw a pick-six to Cam Taylor-Britt just before halftime and Arizona never recovered. The INTs were the first of the season for Dobbs, but his 6:2 TD:INT is still impressive for a QB who was a career backup coming into 2023. He'll look to take better care of the ball in Week 6 against the Rams.