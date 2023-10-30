Dobbs completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 26 rushing yards and another score on six attempts in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens.

Dobbs earned another start after Kyler Murray (knee) was ruled doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore. The backup orchestrated a late comeback attempt with two touchdown throws in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals life after trailing by multiple scores for the majority of the contest. Dobbs did throw two more interceptions Sunday, which gives him 10 combined touchdowns to nine turnovers through eight starts this year. Despite inconsistent play and Murray's improving health, head coach Jonathan Gannon said after Sunday's loss that he is sticking with Dobbs as the starter for next Sunday's game against the Browns, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Browns boast one of the league's top pass defenses at the midpoint of the season, adding additional risk to starting Dobbs in fantasy in Week 9.