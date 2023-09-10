Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Commanders.

He also lost three yards on three carries, and committed three fumbles while losing two of them. Arizona's offense was stagnant most of the afternoon under Dobbs, generating just three field goals while the defense scored the only TD for the team on a second-quarter fumble recovery by Cameron Thomas. It was only the third start of Dobbs' career after he was under center for the Titans' final two games of 2022, and considering he didn't even join the Cardinals until late August, his lack of production isn't a surprise. Unless coach Jonathan Gannon decides to switch to rookie QB Clayton Tune, Dobbs will look to make a bigger impact in a Week 2 home tilt against the Giants.