Dobbs completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 146 yards while taking seven carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Dobbs struggled as a passer for the second week in a row, resulting in his third game without a passing touchdown in seven starts this season. The 28-year-old was able to salvage his day from a fantasy standpoint by ripping off a 25-yard touchdown scamper on Arizona's lone touchdown drive Sunday. The journeyman backup is averaging 33.1 rushing yards through seven weeks, but he appears to be overmatched as a passer in the rare instances he is given a clean pocket. Kyler Murray (knee) might not be ready until Week 10, giving Dobbs at least a couple more starts for the 1-5 Cardinals, starting with a home matchup against Baltimore next Sunday.