Dobbs is in line to start Sunday's game against Baltimore with the Cardinals listing Kyler Murray (knee) as doubtful for Week 8, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbs could be making his last start of the season Sunday, considering Murray was a full practice participant throughout the week and no longer is listed with a knee injury on Arizona's official injury report. The task won't be easy, with Baltimore leading or tied for the league lead in a slew of defensive stats, including net yards allowed per pass attempt (4.1), touchdown passes allowed (four) and points against (97).