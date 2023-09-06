The Cardinals are expected to have Dobbs under center for their season opener this Sunday at Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since the Steelers drafted Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 Draft, he's played in just eight games with two starts, both with the Titans last season. In those latter contests, he completed 40 of 68 passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing eight times for 44 yards. Dobbs hasn't had much time to get acclimated to Arizona's playbook following his trade from Cleveland on Aug. 24, but he appears as if he'll get the first chance to start for the recovering Kyler Murray (knee) to kick off the 2023 campaign. Behind Dobbs, rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will serve as the team's No. 2 QB.