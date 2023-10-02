Dobbs completed 28 of 41 pass attempts for 265 yards, a pair of touchdown passes and no turnovers to go along with 48 rushing yards on 12 attempts in Sunday's 35-16 loss to San Francisco.

Dobbs turned in his best fantasy start through four games this season despite losing by several scores to San Francisco. It was the 28-year-old journeyman's first game of his career with multiple passing touchdowns, as he continues to start in place of the injured Kyler Murray (knee). Dobbs' ability to take off from the pocket and provide rushing stats in addition to his middling passing results puts him on the fringe of fantasy utility through four weeks. Dobbs will now return to Arizona to take on a struggling Bengals squad next Sunday.