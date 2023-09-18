Dobbs completed 21 of 31 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown while adding 41 rushing yards and a TD on three carries in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

The journeyman quarterback led the Cardinals to a 20-0 halftime lead, highlighted by Dobbs' 23-yard TD run early in the second quarter, but Arizona's offense went cold after intermission and let New York come storming back. Dobbs has done more than enough so far to keep rookie Clayton Tune on the bench, but the Cardinals face an extremely tough matchup in Week 3 when the Cowboys come to town.