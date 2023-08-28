Dobbs faces a wide open opportunity to earn the Week 1 starting job at Washington with Arizona having released Coly McCoy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbs, who joined the Cardinals via a trade from Cleveland last Thursday, is the likeliest option to start with McCoy out of the picture and Kyler Murray (knee) expected to start the regular season on the PUP list. Rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune represents his top competition, and though Dobbs will only have a few weeks and zero preseason reps to acquaint himself with Arizona's offense, he did play under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing last season in Cleveland. The Cardinals remain quiet regarding Murray's expected return date, so the combination of Dobbs and Tune could remain atop the depth chart beyond the first month of the season.