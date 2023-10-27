Dobbs worked with the starting offense during the open portion of Friday's practice while Kyler Murray (knee) continued throwing to practice-squad players, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals haven't yet indicated whether Dobbs is scheduled for another start, or if his appearance with the first-team offense was an act of gamesmanship on the part of head coach Jonathan Gannon to create that impression. Murray was removed from the injury report Thursday and will need to either be re-added Friday or activated from the PUP list by Saturday in order to be eligible to play this weekend. Even if Murray is added back to the 53-man roster, it's possible that he'll merely handle a backup role Sunday in what would be his first game since last November.