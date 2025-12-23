The Cardinals signed Karty off the Rams' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of Arizona's official site reports.

Karty lost out of the Rams' kicking job after missing five of 15 field-goal attempts through the first eight games of the season, but the 23-year-old has converted at a more palatable 79.6 percent clip through his first two NFL campaigns. The Rams thought enough of Karty to stash him on their practice squad once he cleared waivers in late November, but the Cardinals will bring him aboard and see if he can provide an upgrade over Chad Ryland in the kicking game. Expect the two to compete for the Cardinals' kicking duties throughout Week 17 prep in advance of Sunday's game in Cincinnati, after Ryland missed field-goal tries of 50 and 44 yards in a Week 16 loss to Atlanta.