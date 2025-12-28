Karty (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Karty was signed to off the Rams' practice squad to the Cardinals' active roster Tuesday, with Arizona bringing in the second-year pro to compete with Chad Ryland for kicking duties. Ryland will serve as the Cardinals' kicker Sunday, so Karty's last opportunity to play this season is Week 18 against the Rams.