Cardinals' Joshua Miles: Scooped by Arizona

The Cardinals selected Miles in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Though he's a small school product, Miles is a quality addition at this stage of the draft. He's 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds with extremely long arms (35 5/8 inches) and three years of left tackle experience at Morgan State. He's a project but Miles has tools to develop into at least a quality backup to protect Kyler Murray.