Deguara was unable to haul in his lone target while playing eight of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett targeted tight ends on 17 of his 31 pass attempts Sunday, but Trey McBride (4-27-0 receiving line on eight targets) and Elijah Higgins (7-91-0 on eight targets) did the heavy lifting for the position group. Deguara, meanwhile, will continue to function mainly as a blocker and special-teams contributor for Arizona. Through 10 appearances, Deguara has drawn just three targets, turning them into one catch for six yards.