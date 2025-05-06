Deguara signed with the Cardinals on Monday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

A 2020 third-round pick of the Packers who spent 2024 with the Jaguars, Deguara has 50 career catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns, including three catches for 14 yards a year ago. He has played on over 800 special-teams snaps over the course of his career, and he could earn a role that way on the Cardinals. Arizona's tight end room is led by Trey McBride, who caught 111 passes for 1,146 yards in 2024, and then Tip Reiman and Elijah Higgins.